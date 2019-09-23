Silver futures soar on global cues

Silver futures traded 1.79 per cent higher to Rs 47,297 per kg on Monday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver contracts for December delivery rose by Rs 832, or 1.79 per cent, to Rs 47,297 per kg in a business turnover of 5,969 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Besides, the white metal to be delivered in March next year shot up by Rs 798, or 1.68 per cent, to Rs 48,324 per kg in 260 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders in sync with a firm trend overseas for precious metals mainly influenced silver prices here.

In the international market, silver traded 2.72 per cent higher at USD 18.34 an ounce in New York.

