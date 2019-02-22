China bars millions from travel for 'social credit' offenses

Forgot to pay a fine in Then forget about buying an ticket.

Would-be air travellers were blocked from buying 17.5 million times last year under a controversial "social credit" system the ruling says will improve public behaviour.

Some 5.5 million people were barred from buying train tickets, according to the

In an annual report, it said 128 people were blocked from leaving because they were behind on their taxes.

The ruling party says penalties and rewards under "social credit" will improve order in a fast-changing society. Three decades of economic reform have shaken up social structures. Markets are rife with counterfeit goods and fraud.

The system is part of efforts by to use technology from data processing to genetic sequencing and to tighten control.

Authorities have experimented with "social credit" since 2014 in areas across Points are deducted for breaking the or, in some areas, offenses as minor as walking a dog without a leash.

Human rights activists say "social credit" is too rigid and might unfairly label people as untrustworthy without telling them they have lost status or how to restore it.

U.S. Vice criticized it in October as "an Orwellian system premised on controlling virtually every facet of human life." The ruling party says it plans to have a nationwide "social credit" system in place by 2020 but has yet to say how it will operate.

Possible penalties include restrictions on travel, business and access to education. A slogan repeated in says, "Once you lose trust, you will face restrictions everywhere." Companies on the blacklist can lose government contracts or access to

Offenses penalized under "social credit" last year ranged from failure pay taxes to or violating drug safety rules, the government information center said.

Individuals were blocked 290,000 times from taking senior management jobs or acting as a company's

It gave no details of how many people live in areas with "social credit" systems.

"Social credit" is one facet of efforts by the ruling party to take advantage of increased power, and other technology to track and control the Chinese public.

The police ministry launched an initiative dubbed "Golden Shield" in 2000 to build a nationwide to track individuals.

The ruling party is spending heavily to roll out systems. Human rights activists say people in Muslim and other ethnic minority areas have been compelled to give blood samples for a genetic database.

Those systems rely heavily on foreign technology, which has prompted criticism of U.S. and European suppliers for enabling human rights abuses.

This week, Waltham, Massachusetts-based said it no longer would sell or service genetic sequencers in the Muslim-majority region of Xinjiang following criticism they were used for surveillance.

As many as 1 million Uighurs, Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang are detained in political education camps, according to U.S. officials and experts.

The government says those camps are vocational training centers designed to rid the region of extremism.

