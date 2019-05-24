Mr. Anshul Garg Wins Two International Awards in Two Months - One at the UK Parliament and the Other at the EU Parliament

/ -- Samman



On 20th May 2019, at the House of Commons, Westminster, London, Anshul was invited on the eve of World day For Cultural Diversity, For Dialogue and Development during the Global Welfare Conclave to mark 150th Birth Anniversary of

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/892431/Anshul_Garg_Receiving_Award.jpg)



Anshul Garg, of of Companies, was conferred with the prestigious ' Samman', in recognition of his contribution and dedication to worthy causes and for his achievements in keeping the flag of flying high, by the Chief Guest - Ms. Preet Kaur Gill, Member of the who conferred the Samman, in the presence of other prominent dignitaries like Mr. (Motivational Speaker) and Mr. (International President UK & Euro Group of Hotels).

These awards conferred by Global Welfare Society, a reputed registered body, seek to give unbiased recognition to both men and women who are high achievers from diverse fields covering manufacturing, medicine, education, fashion, innovation, entrepreneurship, science and others.

"This Award gives me new strength to continue my efforts further in serving and the world," said Anshul Garg, after receiving the 'Mahatma Gandhi Samman'.

Top 40 Under 40 Leaders List



On 10th April, 2019, - Centre for Business & Industry (EICBI) released its list at the in Brussels, featuring young entrepreneurs, policy leaders, thought leaders, business executives, trade body leaders, all under the age of 40, who are going to play an important part in shaping European Union-India trade relations during the next few decades.

The list was released by Hon. Caroline Nagtegaal, who is the Member of - & Vice Chair- delegation for relations with India and Mr. Sujit S Nair, who is the of EICBI.

Anshul Garg, Managing Director, Mohan Electro Casting Private Limited, received this award, along with 39 others representing 16 different nationalities from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, India, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, The idea of the list is to shine the spotlight on these young achievers and promote their work.

After receiving his credentials, Anshul expressed his point of view on how engineering is the key in making life better for everyone. He said, "When I think of engineering, I think of life; When I think of life, I think of basic necessities; When I think of basic necessities, I think of building the nation together, and for me 'engineering' is the key to success."



Anshul has contributed tremendously to the Industry across the world, and he is also highly admired for his Philanthropy work in India.

About Us:



(MEPL) is an Heavy Engineering Company 65 Ton single piece of Heavy Castings & Machinery for all OEM's and end users directly as well as indirectly, since 2005 in operations. We are open for discussions to venture with large scale engineering company who is interested to expand vertically as well as horizontally.

Follow Anshul Garg's work @:



1. Website: http://www.mepl-mmw.com



2. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anshulgargmepl



3. Awards Received by Mr. - http://www.mepl-mmw.com/awards.php



Source: Mohan Electro Casting Private Ltd.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)