PM leaves for two-day visit to South Korea

Wednesday left for a two-day visit to South Korea, during which the two countries will seek to enhance cooperation in diverse areas, including trade and investment.

said the visit would strengthen India's special strategic partnership with and add dynamism to the Look East Policy.

"Continuing the momentum of high-level exchanges. PM @narendramodi emplanes for on a 2-day State Visit to the Republic of Korea," he tweeted.

Ahead of his visit, the described as an important partner for India's key initiatives such as 'Make in India', and said as fellow democracies the two nations share values and vision for regional and global peace.

Modi is leaving for this evening on the invitation of Moon Jae-in. This will be his second visit to the Republic of Korea and second summit meeting with Moon.

In his departure statement, he said his visit is reflective of the importance "we both attach to our relationship".

"We regard the Republic of Korea as a valued friend, a nation with which we have a Special Strategic Partnership. As fellow democracies, and the ROK have shared values and a shared vision for regional and global peace," the said.

"As fellow market economies, our needs and strengths are complementary. South Korea is an important partner for our 'Make in India' initiative as well as in our 'Start Up India' and 'Clean India' initiatives," Modi said.

He said collaboration between the two in the field of science and technology is encouraging, with joint research ranging from basic to advanced sciences.

"Our people to people ties and exchanges, as always, provide the bedrock of our ties of friendship. We were touched by Moon's decision to send the as his at the 'Deepotsav' Festival held in Ayodhya last November," he said.

The "growing depth and variety" in the relationship of the two countries has been accentuated by the harmony between New Delhi's Act East Policy and South Korea's New Southern Policy.

"Working together, we are determined to take our relationship forward as a 'future oriented partnership for People, Prosperity and Peace'," the prime minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)