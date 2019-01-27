China launches 5G base station in Tibet-Qinghai region

has opened its first base station for the Qinghai- plateau region, a media report said on Sunday.

The service was opened last week in the city of Xining, Province, according to the subsidiary of the telecom firm Mobile.

Currently, part of the city's downtown area is covered by service, having the peak download speed of 1.3 Giga byte per second (Gbps), about 10 times that of 4G service, the state-run agency reported.

The high-altitude province of has lagged behind in infrastructure construction.

In April 2018, the local government vowed to develop new such as network, the report said, adding that the province also plans to offer information services, such as and tele-medicine, thanks to faster

The company officials said that the 5G service is expected to improve the communication between Qinghai's Tibetan-populated areas and the rest of the country by closing their information service gap.

On Friday, a 5G base station was launched in in south China's Guangdong Province, making it the first 5G-covered airport in the country.

