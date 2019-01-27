Daggubati Venkateswara Rao's son to join YSRC

-
Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP founder NT Rama Rao's son-in-law Daggubati Venkateswara Rao Sunday called on YSR Congress President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said his son Hitesh would be joining his party "very soon".
A release from YSRC quoted Daggubati as saying that his wife Daggubati Purandeswari's continuance in BJP would not hinder the prospects of his son as it was a conscious decision taken and if need be she may "quit" politics.
As of now there was no such eventuality and no pressure from any side, the former MLA said.
On reports that Parchur Assembly seat would be given to Hitesh in the coming AP assembly elections, Daggubati said, "it will be the party (YSR Congress) decision and his son will abide by whatever the party says."
Praising the YSRC leadership,Daggubatisaid he was impressed with his (Jagan) style of functioning.
He alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was holding deekshas, (party programmes) using government money.
"The government has been giving post-dated cheques to DWCRA groups ahead of the general elections, which is unethical and unfair," he said.
Launched in 1982, Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) is a central government sponsored programme which aims at improving the socio-economic status of poor women in rural areas.
