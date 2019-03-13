China launches new rhetorical broadside against Taiwan

says attempts by to block its goal of bringing the self-governing island under Beijing's control are like "stretching out an arm to block a car."



The new rhetorical broadside was launched late Tuesday against Taiwanese following her announcement of guidelines to counter China's "one country, two systems" framework for political unification with the island.

The statement from the for the Chinese Cabinet's Affairs Office, An Fengshan, accused Tsai of harming relations between the sides and using the welfare of the Taiwanese people as a "poker chip" for the sake of electoral gains.

says is a part of its territory that must be brought under its control by force if necessary.

Tsai was elected in 2016 and faces re-election next year.

