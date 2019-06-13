China's trade rep says 'external pressures' can help economy

Chinese media reported Thursday that the country's top trade said "external pressures" can help the country's economy.

Liu He, speaking at a forum in Shanghai, described the pressures that is currently facing as an "inevitable test," according to Hong Kong's Morning Post and mainland Chinese

"The external pressure will help us improve innovation and self-development, speed up reform and opening up, and push forward with high-quality growth," Liu said.

He did not directly reference the U.S.- trade dispute, according to the Morning Post. The U.S. has accused China of stealing trade secrets and forcing



American companies to transfer technology. China says the U.S. is trying to stifle its economic development.

Each country has imposed higher import duties on billions of dollars of goods from the other side.

Last month, the placed on a list that effectively bars US firms from selling technology to the Chinese without government approval.

China said this month that it will soon release its own list of "unreliable entities" comprised of foreign businesses, organizations and individuals.

told reporters Thursday that any foreign company that complies with Chinese laws, market rules and the spirit of contracts will not have to worry about the list.

Gao said the US was dishonest in trade negotiations and went back on its word something which the US has also accused China of doing.

"If the US wants to force China to yield through exerting maximum unilateral pressure, it will absolutely not succeed," he said.

Chinese hinted last month that the country's supply of rare earths exotic minerals used in electric cars, and other technology may be used as a trade weapon.

According to figures from China's customs administration, rare earths exports were down 16% in May compared to the previous month.

Gao said fluctuations in rare earth exports were the result of changes in the market, and that China has not adopted new measures for managing its rare earths.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)