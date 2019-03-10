China's Yi: Envoys discussed avoiding currency as trade tool

American and Chinese envoys discussed sticking to promises to avoid "competitive devaluation" to boost exports during negotiations aimed at ending a war, China's central said Sunday.

gave no indication the two sides reached any agreements beyond previous commitments made at meetings of the Group of 20 major economies. He spoke at a conference during the annual meeting of China's ceremonial legislature.

Yi took part in the latest round of talks in Washington, along with China's czar, Liu He, US Trade and

"We discussed that both sides should abide by the commitments made at previous summits, such as refraining from competitive and using exchange rates for competitive purposes," Yi said.

Negotiators also discussed "how to respect the right of each other's monetary authority in deciding its own monetary policy," said Yi.

He said they discussed the importance of "the principle of market-determined exchange rate regime." US and Chinese officials say the talks on ending the conflict over Beijing's are making progress but no formal agreements or details of negotiations have been released.

The complaint that depresses the value of its tightly controlled yuan to boost exports is one of a series of chronic irritants in the world's biggest trading relationship.

has avoided labelling a currency manipulator, which would trigger legal penalties. But US officials have pressed to allow the yuan to fluctuate more widely in response to market forces.

The also is pressing for changes in industrial policy and the status of state-owned industry and a commitment to end cyberspying to obtain trade secrets.

The Chinese central has widened the band within which the yuan is allowed to fluctuate against a basket of currencies dominated by the dollar, but the maximum daily change is limited to 2 per cent.

