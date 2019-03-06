China says pest concerns justify ban on Canadian canola

said Wednesday that it is blocking some imports of the agricultural product canola from because of fears of insect infestation.

The move, which comes amid heightened tensions over Canada's arrest of a Chinese tech executive, is seen by some as a new tactic to seek leverage over

suspended canola imports from a Canadian company "in accordance with laws and regulations and international practice," said at a daily briefing.

He cited "harmful organisms" that he did not identify further, and said "needs to protect the health and safety of its own people."



"I can tell you responsibly that the Chinese government's decision is definitely well-founded," Lu said.

"Upon verification, customs has recently detected dangerous pests in canola imported from many times."



One of Canada's largest grain processors, Richardson International Ltd, said Tuesday that China had revoked its permit to export canola there.

Some saw that as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the of Chinese

announced recently that it is going ahead with an extradition hearing for Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder.

Canada arrested her at the request of the US, where she is wanted on fraud charges for allegedly misleading banks about the company's dealings with

Canadian said in a statement that the Canadian conducted investigations after China issued notices of non-compliance on canola seed imports, including nine since January.

She said the agency had not identified any pests or bacteria of concern.

China, whose rapid growth has made it an important market for many countries, has a history of using commercial retaliation against those at odds with

The most recent high-profile target was South Korean retailer Lotte, which sold land to the for a US anti-missile system opposed by

Authorities closed most of the company's 99 supermarkets and other outlets often alleging safety violations and a theme park project.

China suspended a trade deal with and restricted imports of Norwegian salmon after the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Chinese political prisoner in 2010.

It stopped buying fruit from the during a dispute over territory in the Sea.

Britain and other countries also faced retaliation over meetings with Tibetan the Dalai Lama, considered a dangerous separatist by

China receives about 40 per cent of Canada's canola exports, and the revocation of Richardson's permit hurts the entire chain of industries involved in the market, the has said.

Canola prices already have been hit by China's retaliatory tariffs on US agricultural exports.

Further cutbacks on Chinese buying would deal a major blow to what is a lifeline for agriculture in

"We are working very, very hard with the on this issue," Canadian said Tuesday.

China has warned of serious consequences if the is not released.

China arrested two Canadians on December 10 in what was widely seen as an attempt to pressure Canada.

After Meng's arrest, a also sentenced a Canadian to death in a sudden retrial, overturning a 15-year prison term handed down earlier.

