Samsung shares surge as Huawei struggles

Electronics surged more than four percent Tuesday on the back of its chief rival Huawei's mounting problems, including a decision by to sever ties with the Chinese maker.

US Google, whose mobile powers most of the world's smartphones, said this week it is cutting ties with to comply with an order issued by

The move could have dramatic implications for users, as the firm will no longer have access to Google's proprietary services -- which include the Gmail and Maps apps.

Investors bet Huawei's loss could benefit Samsung, the world's biggest maker which has been facing increasing competition from its Chinese rival, sending its shares soaring 4.3 percent in afternoon trade in

Analysts say the US ban will damage Huawei's ability to sell phones outside China, offering a chance to consolidate its position at the top of the global market.

"If you are in or and couldn't use map or any services with a smartphone, would you buy one?" MS Hwang, an at Securities, told News, adding: "Wouldn't you buy a Samsung instead?" Samsung accounted for 23.1 per cent of global smartphone sales in the first quarter of this year, according to industry tracker International Data Corporation, while Huawei had 19.0 per cent.

Last week, Trump declared a "national emergency" empowering him to blacklist seen as "an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States" -- a move analysts said was clearly aimed at Huawei.

The announced a ban on American selling or transferring US to Huawei, with a 90-day reprieve by allowing temporary licences.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)