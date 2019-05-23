Pakistan to get Saudi oil for 3 years on deferred payments from July

Cash-strapped will start getting the much-anticipated Saudi Arabian on deferred payments from July, Khan's on Finance has said.

Last year, agreed to provide a bailout package of USD 6 billion to help resuscitate Pakistan's worsening economy.

In October last year, the Kingdom had also agreed to establish a credit line worth USD 3 billion for the sale of on credit for three years to and to give USD 3 billion in Pakistan's foreign currency reserves for a year.

In a tweet, late Wednesday, Prime Minister's on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said will supply worth USD 3.2 billion per year on deferred payments for three years.

"The Kingdom will supply USD 275 million to on monthly basis from July," Shaikh was quoted as saying by Radio

He said that the facility will "strengthen Pakistan's balance of payments position", and thanked Saudi for "his continuous support for the people of Pakistan".

to Riyadh's move, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Khusro Bakhtiar welcome the news, saying the facility the deferred payment facility "will reduce the pressure (created by the) outflow of foreign exchange".

Facing financial woes, Pakistan is seeking USD 8 billion from the IMF to bail itself out from a severe balance-of-payments crisis that threatens to cripple the country's economy.

Pakistan has so far received a total of USD 9.1 billion in financial aid packages from friendly countries like China, and the UAE during the current fiscal year.

