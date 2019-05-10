China sends "task force" to Pakistan to deal with fake marriage, human trafficking racket

A spate of arrests of Chinese nationals allegedly involved in fake marriages with Pakistani women and reports of and organ trade have forced to send a "task force" to to quickly deal with the issues that could "undermine" the bilateral all-weather ties.

Pakistan's (FIA) on Friday arrested three more Chinese nationals suspected of involvement in fake marriages and from the airport, Dawn newspaper reported.

The FIA's immigration cell also took into custody three local women who were accompanying the Chinese men. The three couples were intercepted as they were about to leave for China, it said.

On Thursday, the FIA announced that it had taken 11 Chinese nationals into custody for a probe into a transnational gang allegedly involved in prostitution and illegal organ trade.

In Islamabad, the said it has noted and that the has taken measures in accordance with its domestic laws and regulations.

"Relevant cases are now under investigation," the mission said in a press release, adding that the Ministry of Public Security of has sent a "task force to to carry out with the Pakistani side".

An FIA press release detailed how the agency had come to know about the the suspected ring, which involves large sums of money changing hands for the contracting of fake marriages between vulnerable Pakistani women and Chinese men. The women are later allegedly trafficked into prostitution in

Nazir Ahmad, the father of one of the victims, registered a complaint with the FIA and told them that how some agents contacted him and lured him into marrying his daughter to a Chinese, the Express Tribune reported.

The agents assured Nazir, for a brief period, he would be accompanying his daughter abroad where she would also be allowed to work.

After marrying 'Musa', the girl travelled to and left for China. After some time, the girl called her father to reveal that the family had been duped, the report said.

According to Nazir's daughter, her husband who had not converted to Islam was forcing her into prostitution.

When Nazir contacted the agents, he was told to contact their boss in Islamabad. When Nazir contacted Wei, he was told that the agents had received Rs2 million and he would have to pay the amount to get his daughter back.

Nazir was warned that the girl would be forced into prostitution or illegal organ if he did not pay the amount, the Express Tribune report said.

After the intervened, the victim was recovered. In her appearance before the FIA, she revealed that the den of this gang was located in in Lahore, province.

The statement said will further strengthen cooperation with the law enforcement agencies in Pakistan, effectively combat crime, so as to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the two peoples, and jointly safeguard China- friendly relations.

"It is worth noting that several have fabricated facts and spread rumours. According to investigations by the Ministry of Public Security of China, there is no forced prostitution or sale of human organs for those Pakistani women who stay in China after marriage with Chinese," the statement said.

"We hope that the should seek truth from facts, be objective and fair. We hope the people of China and Pakistan do not believe the rumours.

"We will never allow a few criminals to undermine China-Pakistan friendship and hurt the friendly feelings between two peoples," the statement said.

