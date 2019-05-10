Neymar banned for three matches for lashing out at fan

Paris Saint-Germain striker was banned for three matches Friday with a further two-match ban suspended for lashing out at a fan following the club's shock defeat in the French Cup final.

Announcing the ban, the French football federation said the sanction would go into effect from May 13 allowing the Brazilian superstar to appear for the French champions against Angers in on Saturday.

But he will miss the last two games of the domestic season and the French pitting against their cup final conquerors winners Rennes in Shenzhen, in August.

swung at an abusive opposing fan while climbing the steps to receive his French Cup final losers medal following the shock defeat to Rennes on penalties last month.

On a nightmare night for PSG, Rennes came back from 2-0 down to 2-2 at the end of regulation time, forcing extra time and penalties.

Meanwhile, has appealed against another ban, this time a three-match ban imposed by European football's governing body

He was punished for an angry outburst at match officials of PSG's last-16 tie against Manchester United in March.

lost following a last-minute penalty award to the side after a VAR review of a disputed appeal.

Neymar did not play in the match through but took to to call the penalty award a "scandal" and accuse the VAR referees of incompetence.

