China sends Vice Foreign Minister to Pak to discuss Indo-Pak tensions

said Wednesday that it has despatched to to discuss the Indo-Pak tensions following the terrorist attack.

"He (Kong) is now visiting He is in communication with on the India- situation," told a here.

Tensions escalated between and Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack in which killed 40 CRPF personnel and was claimed by Pakistan-based terror group (JeM).

After the suicide attack, carried out air strikes against the biggest training in in Pakistan on February 26. In the operation, a very large number of JeM terrorists, trainers, senior commanders and groups of jihadis who were being trained for suicide attacks were killed.

The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial confrontation and captured Indian Abhinandan Varthaman, who was handed over to on Friday.

"His visit is designed for communication with Pakistan for the situation concerning both India and Pakistan. has been promoting peace and stability in this region. We hope that Pakistan and India will maintain friendly relations," Lu said.

Hours after India's airstrike, China, which has good diplomatic ties with Islamabad, urged India and Pakistan to "exercise restraint" and asked to carry out its fight against terrorism through international cooperation.

"We have taken note of the relevant reports. I want to say that India and Pakistan are both important countries in A sound relationship and cooperation between the two serves the interests of both the countries and peace and stability in South Asia," Lu had said.

On Wednesday, he said Pakistan has been making efforts to combat terrorism.

"In fact, Pakistan has been making efforts and exercised policies to combat terrorism. We think we should encourage this. We also hope relevant parties will create an enabling atmosphere to help Pakistan to cooperate with other parties to form synergy," Lu said.

To a question on whether Kong would visit India too, Lu said " is in contact with India and Pakistan concerning the current circumstances".

Forty personnel were killed and many injured on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a JeM suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)