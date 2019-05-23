Chirag Paswan wins Jamui Lok Sabha seat in Bihar

(LJP) leader Chirag Paswan won from Lok Sabha seat in defeating Bhudeb Choudhary of RLSP by 2,41,049 votes.

Paswan, son of Ramvilas Paswan, has been re-elected from the ( reserved) seat for the second time. His victory margin has gone up substantially from the last time.

Paswan, of the LJP, had won the seat in 2014 by a margin of 85,947 votes.

had contested six seats in as a constituent of the BJP-led NDA.

led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party nominee Bhudeb Choudhary was backed by the mahagathbandhan led by RJD in

