Chirag Paswan wins Jamui Lok Sabha seat in Bihar

Lokjanshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan won from Jamui Lok Sabha seat in Bihar defeating Bhudeb Choudhary of RLSP by 2,41,049 votes.
Paswan, son of LJP president Ramvilas Paswan, has been re-elected from the Jamui (SC reserved) seat for the second time. His victory margin has gone up substantially from the last time.
Paswan, Parliamentary board chairman of the LJP, had won the seat in 2014 by a margin of 85,947 votes.
LJP had contested six seats in Bihar as a constituent of the BJP-led NDA.
Formerunion minister Upendra Kushwaha led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party nominee Bhudeb Choudhary was backed by the mahagathbandhan led by RJD in Bihar.
