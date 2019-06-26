AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat moves SC against disqualification notice for joining BJP

Rebel (AAP) MLA Wednesday moved the against the disqualification notice under the issued to him by the Secretariat for joining the BJP.

The mater was mentioned for urgent listing before a vacation bench comprising justices and B R Gavai.

The bench initially told Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, to approach the in the matter.

Later, the bench asked Sorabjee to circulate the petition and to mention the matter before it on Thursday.

Besides Sehrawat, the Secretariat has also issued notice to another rebel AAP MLA after the party moved a petition seeking their disqualification under the for joining the BJP.

Sehrawat and Bajpai were on Tuesday given a week's time by the to submit their replies over joining the BJP.

While Sehrawat is a from Bijwasan, Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)