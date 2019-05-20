Chouhan predicts BJP clean sweep in MP, targets CM Nath

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Monday predicted a clean sweep of the state's 29 seats by his party and claimed had asked his ministers to keep their resignations ready in case of defeats in their areas.

Chouhan, against the backdrop of most exit polls predicting a comfortable win for the BJP-led NDA, further said that Nath should take responsibility for a poll reverse and step down as of the Congress-led government in the state.

" has directed his ministers to bring resignations if candidates lose from their areas," he said.

"If candidates lost on a couple of seats, then Nath could have demanded the resignation of some of his ministers. But if the party is going to get wiped out in MP, then the himself must be held responsible," Chouhan stressed.

Chouhan said the "cheated" people, especially farmers, by promising a loan waiver only to win the 2018 Assembly polls.

The Congress came to power in in December after 15 years of BJP rule.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)