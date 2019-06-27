Chouhan repeats jumping out of "sinking" ship jibe at Rahul

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan Thursday again took potshots at Rahul Gandhi, saying he was the first to jump out of a "sinking" Congress ship instead of trying to save it till the end.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh said no one knows who is currently the Congress president.

Chouhan, who is heading the BJP's nationwide membership drive, had taken a similar jibe at Gandhi in Hyderabad Wednesday.

"Do you know who the president of the Congress party is as of now? We heard that when any ship is sinking, it's the captain who stays on till the end to save.

"But, the captain (Gandhi) is the one who jumped first from Congress' ship," he told reporters here.

Gandhi had resigned from the post of Congress chief taking full responsibility for the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle.

He had conveyed his decision at the meeting of the CWC on May 25, two days after the Lok Sabha poll results were declared.

Chouhan declined to comment on BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's MLA-son beating up a municipal official in Indore with a cricket bat during a demolition drive.

He said party leaders have already expressed their opinion on the subject.

