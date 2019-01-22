JUST IN
Chris Brown arrested in Paris on rape complaint

Press Trust of India  |  Paris 

Rapper-singer Chris Brown has been taken into custody here after a woman filed a complaint alleging rape.

The 29-year-old singer and two of his associates, including a bodyguard, have been held by police following an investigation into an alleged rape at Le Mandarin Oriental hotel, where he's been staying for Paris Fashion Week.

A 24-year-old woman claimed he sexually assaulted her in his hotel room between January 15 and 16 this year. She said they met at Le Crystal club, near Les Champs-Elysees, and followed him back to the hotel.

According to French publication Closer, the woman in her testimony claimed that Brown raped her. After that, his bodyguard and a friend of his also sexually assaulted her.

This is not the singer's first tryst with the law. In 2009, Brown had received five years probation and a community service order for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, in his car in 2009.

First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 18:35 IST

