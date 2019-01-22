Court orders FIR against Gujarat CM, Alpesh Thakor for attacks on migrants from Bihar

-
ALSO READ
Muslims better off in Gujarat than other states: Rupani
Cong workers try to show black flags to Guj CM Rupani to protest attacks on Hindi-speaking migrants
Congress behind anti-migrant violence in Gujarat: Rupani
No Pak delegation coming for Gujarat Vibrant Summit: Rupani
Guj migrant attacks: Ahmed Patel defends Alpesh Thakor, targets BJP govt
-
A court here on Tuesday directed police to lodge a case against Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor while hearing a petition, which accused them of inciting attacks against migrants from Bihar.
Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (West), Muzaffarpur, Saba Alam passed the order on the petition of Tamanna Hashmi, a social activist.
The court ordered that the FIR be lodged at Kanti police station in the district under IPC sections 153, 295 and 504 which relate to provocation with an intent to cause riot and insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace.
Incidents of violence against migrants were reported from Gujarat last year after a man from Bihar was accused of allegedly raping and murdering a girl.
It was alleged that many of the attackers belonged to an organization headed by Thakor, which the Congress MLA has denied the same.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU