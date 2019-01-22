Court orders FIR against Gujarat CM, Alpesh Thakor for attacks on migrants from Bihar

A court here on Tuesday directed police to lodge a case against Chief Minister and MLA while hearing a petition, which accused them of inciting attacks against migrants from

(West), Muzaffarpur, passed the order on the petition of Tamanna Hashmi, a

The court ordered that the FIR be lodged at station in the district under IPC sections 153, 295 and 504 which relate to provocation with an intent to cause riot and insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace.

Incidents of violence against migrants were reported from last year after a man from was accused of allegedly raping and murdering a girl.

It was alleged that many of the attackers belonged to an organization headed by Thakor, which the MLA has denied the same.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)