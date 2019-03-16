Christchurch attack: NZ's domestic cricket series decided with a round left

People write on a sign at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch Photo: Reuters

The winners of New Zealand's first-class domestic competition, Plunket Shield, has been decided with a round left, in the wake of the terrorist attack at a mosque in Christchurch.

Leading the competition, Central Districts will be presented with the trophy next week at Hamilton's Seddon Park, after the other contender, Canterbury, withdrew from their final match of the season following Friday's gruesome attacks, Herald reported.

Canterbury's final four-day match against had been scheduled to begin at the Basin Reserve.

"The team showed a united front in terms of the decision," said

"It is clear that this tragedy will affect people in different ways, and is here to support our players however we can.

"We fully respect their decision, and I am incredibly proud of how they conducted themselves throughout this process."



The country's deadliest terror attack forced the cancellation of the third and final Test between and Bangladesh, whose players had a close shave. The team was on its way to the mosque, one of two sites of the shooting attack that killed at least 49 people. The tour has been called off.

Cricket (NZC) said, "This isn't about cricket; it's about something much bigger and much more important than that. It's about life, it's about respect; it's about family and community.

"Cricket and sport takes a back seat to personal welfare."



Meanwhile, the Super Rugby match between and in Dunedin has also been called off in the wake of the shootings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)