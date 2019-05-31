Cimmco to merge with parent co Titagarh Wagons

Engineering company will merge with its parent Wagons Ltd (TWL), the company said on Friday.

Two more group companies involved in the scheme of arrangement are Capital Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TWL, and Enterprises Ltd, it said in a release to the exchanges.

The amalgamation will let TWL promoters raise its stake in the two companies from 45.7 per cent to 50.9 per cent.

TWL will allot 13 shares of 2 each for every 24 Cimmco shares, the release said.

Titagarh Wagons posted a revenue of 910 crore in 2018-19, while Cimmco's turnover for the same fiscal was 257 crore.

