Cipla announces closure of USFDA inspection at Bengaluru facility

Cipla Ltd on Sunday announced the closure of inspection by the US health regulator at the company's API manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

"Following the inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) at Company's API manufacturing facility in Virgonagar, Bengaluru, from July 15- 19, 2019, the company has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), indicating closure of the inspection," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The company had earlier said that USFDA issued seven observations after conducting a routine 'CGMP inspection' at Cipla's API manufacturing facility in Virgonangar, Bengaluru.

