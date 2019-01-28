Cipla gets USFDA nod for contraceptive injection

Drug firm Monday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator for its injectable for prevention of pregnancy.

The company has received final approval from the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for injectable 150mg/mL.

The product is a generic version of Pfizer's Depo-Provera, it added.

Depo-Provera and its generic equivalents had US sales of around USD 159 million for the 12-month period ending November 2018, further said.

The injection is indicated only for the prevention of pregnancy.

Shares of Monday were trading at Rs 493.70 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.60 per cent from its previous close.

