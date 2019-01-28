JUST IN
Gold futures up Rs 165 on firm global leads

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold prices rose by Rs 165 to Rs 32,508 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday as speculators raised their bets, taking positive cues from the global markets.

In the domestic market, the prices were up on increase in demand from local jewellers because of the ongoing wedding season.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in February was trading higher by Rs 165, or 0.51 per cent, at Rs 32,508 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,435 lots.

Similarly, gold for delivery in April was trading up by Rs 169, or 0.52 per cent, at Rs 32,600 per 10 gram.

Globally, gold was trading 1.77 per cent higher at USD 1,301 an ounce in Singapore.

First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 13:35 IST

