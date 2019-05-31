Civil aviation ministry official Arun Kumar given additional charge of DGCA chief

Kumar, in the ministry of civil aviation, would now be holding the additional charge of the of Indian aviation regulator DGCA, according to an official order on Friday.

Kumar would be heading the of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as its as an additional charge for a period of three months or till the time a new incumbent is appointed by the central government, whichever is earlier.

"Consequent upon superannuation of B S from the post of General of Civil Aviation, Kumar, in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, shall hold the charge of the post of General of Civil Aviation in addition to his allocated duties, for a period of three months or till a new incumbent joins, whichever is earlier," according to the order issued by the civil aviation ministry.

Bhullar, an of cadre, was appointed as full-time chief in December 2016.

In between June 2016 and December 2016, was heading the as additional charge. In this time period, his main role was as in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)