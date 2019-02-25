Election Commission reviews poll preparations in Maharashtra

officials Monday reviewed preparations for Lok Sabha elections in

Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa, Sushil Chandra and were present at a meeting held here in this connection, a said.

The ECI team, on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, met senior stateadministrationand election officials and also sought inputs from registered political parties.

Nawab Malik, who participated in the deliberations, said his party demanded that if voting is held through EVMs, then 20 per cent VVPAT slips should be counted and if there was a mismatch, then 100 percent slips should be counted.

The party also demanded hikein the limit of election expenditure. Malik said 30 to 40 per cent of voter rolls are without photographs of voters. He also demanded stoppage of election campaign on 48 hours beforepolling, but did not elaborate how that will be achieved.

The delegation claimed there are 44 lakh bogus voters in the state electoral rolls. The party demanded revision of the electoral rolls to remove bogus and duplicate voters.

"At Monday's review meeting, officials discussed preparation of the voters list, distribution of voter IDs, expenditure schedule and requirement as well as security measures such as requirement of CRPF columns," the said.

"The poll officials expressed their satisfaction with overall preparations in Maharashtra," the said.

The ECI team is expected to meet divisional commissioners, district collectors and SPs Tuesday and also address media.

