JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Man befriends woman on Facebook, rapes her: police

UN court rejects UK's right over Chagos Islands
Business Standard

DUTA forms human chain against 'misgovernance' of varsity admin

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) formed a human chain on Monday in an act of protest against the alleged misgovernance of the varsity administration.

Several teachers and students assembled to form the human chain as a precursor to the strike to be observed on February 27, 28 and March 1 against various policies of the administration and the HRD Ministry, the DUTA said.

Teachers who participated in the human chain alleged there is a nexus between the university administration and the HRD Ministry to ensure that the issues remain unresolved as part of the government's agenda to withdraw funding from higher education, it said.

They said the government has not responded on bringing an ordinance on the roster issue and a one-time regulation to regularise and absorb temporary and ad-hoc teachers despite several representations, it added.

The teachers also accused the vice-chancellor of being "apathetic" towards various issues.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 22:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements