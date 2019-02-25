DUTA forms human chain against 'misgovernance' of varsity admin

The University Teachers' Association (DUTA) formed a on Monday in an act of protest against the alleged misgovernance of the administration.

Several teachers and students assembled to form the as a precursor to the strike to be observed on February 27, 28 and March 1 against various policies of the administration and the HRD Ministry, the DUTA said.

Teachers who participated in the alleged there is a nexus between the university administration and the to ensure that the issues remain unresolved as part of the government's agenda to withdraw funding from higher education, it said.

They said the government has not responded on bringing an ordinance on the roster issue and a one-time regulation to regularise and absorb temporary and ad-hoc teachers despite several representations, it added.

The teachers also accused the of being "apathetic" towards various issues.

