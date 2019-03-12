CM directs expedition of ongoing irrigation projects

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday directed that the construction of ongoing irrigation projects in erstwhile and districts be expedited and completed on fast track.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and MLAs,suggested that if there was a reduction in water flow in projects the Krishna river, leading to unavailability of water, alternative arrangements be made to provide water from river Godavari, a release from his office said.

He also said a project operation manual has to be formulated for maintenance of project, in addition to construction of every project, it said.

