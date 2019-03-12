JUST IN
Business Standard

Woman among 4 held for supplying illicit liquor in Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in separate incidents in the national capital, police said Tuesday.

Sonu (20), Poonam (40) and Sujit Kumar (34) were arrested on Friday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

A total of 47 quarters were recovered from Sonu's possession and on his instance, Poonam and Sujit were arrested and 78 cartons of illicit liquor was recovered from them, he added.

In a separate incident, the police arrested 25-year-old Jitender with 14 cartons of illicit liquor on Sunday, Thakur said.

During interrogation, Jitender disclosed that one Vikas had provided him the consignment of illicit liquor. We are searching for Vikas, the officer said.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 21:25 IST

