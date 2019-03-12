Woman among 4 held for supplying illicit liquor in Delhi

Four persons, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in separate incidents in the national capital, police said Tuesday.

Sonu (20), Poonam (40) and Sujit Kumar (34) were arrested on Friday, of Police (Northeast) said.

A total of 47 quarters were recovered from Sonu's possession and on his instance, Poonam and Sujit were arrested and 78 cartons of illicit liquor was recovered from them, he added.

In a separate incident, the police arrested 25-year-old with 14 cartons of illicit liquor on Sunday, Thakur said.

During interrogation, disclosed that one Vikas had provided him the consignment of illicit liquor. We are searching for Vikas, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)