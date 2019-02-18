CM Patnaik inaugurates Odisha's first high-performance sports centre

Chief Minister Naveen on Monday inaugurated the Targeting Performance Advanced Medical Rehabilitation Centre, the first high-performance facility of the state, at the here.

The government has partnered with and Bindra's ' Target Performance' (ABTP) to establish the high-performance training centre.

Sportspersons of and its neighboring states will now get easy access to all world-class equipment, a statement read.

The centre's services would include performance enhancement, injury prevention and management, bio-mechanics, physiology testing and training, recovery as well as strength and conditioning training," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)