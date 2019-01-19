CM's nod for paying compensation to farmers for project canals

K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday asked officials to immediately pay compensation to farmers who lost their land in the construction of canals of the Kaleswaram irrigation project.

TRS MLA G requested Rao for sanctioning compensation for the farmers of Mudhole constituency.

Rao responded positively and instructed finance department officials to issue orders pertaining to the payment of compensation, an official release said.

Kaleswaram is a major irrigation project being built by the on the

