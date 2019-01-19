JUST IN
CM's nod for paying compensation to farmers for project canals

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

TelanganaChief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Saturday asked officials to immediately pay compensation to farmers who lost their land in the construction of canals of the Kaleswaram irrigation project.

TRS MLA G Vittal Reddy requested Rao for sanctioning compensation for the farmers of Mudhole constituency.

Rao responded positively and instructed finance department officials to issue orders pertaining to the payment of compensation, an official release said.

Kaleswaram is a major irrigation project being built by the Telangana government on the Godavari.

First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 22:10 IST

