Khelo: Gujarat, West Bengal, Maha win gold in table tennis

Gujarat clinched the gold in Boys U-21 doubles category, while West Bengal did the same in Girls U-21 girls doubles category, and Maharashtra continued with its golden run winning gold in the Girls and Boys doubles Under-17 titles in Table Tennis at the Khelo India Games here Saturday.
In U-21 boys doubles final, leading the match by two games, one would have hardly thought Maharashtra would lose.
But Gujarat staged a remarkable comeback in the third game and went on to win the next two as well to upset Maharashtra 3-2.
Manush Shah and Ishaan Hingorani (Guj) played brilliantly in the later part of the game defeating Siddesh Pande and Abduquerque Raegan (Mah) 9-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, a media release said.
The U-21 girls doubles category final saw a battle between two teams from West Bengal.
Kaushani Nath and Surbhi Patwani defeated Prapti Sen and Moumita Das 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8.
Chinmay Somaya, winner of singles gold medal Friday, teamed up with Dev Shroff to represent Maharashtra in U 17 boys doubles final.
Pitted against West Bengal's Mainak Das and Sarkar Soumyadeep, the Maharashtra lads went on to win three games on the trot 11-8, 11-7, and 11-4.
In the girls U 17 doubles final, Swastika Ghosh and Diya Chitale of Maharashtra defeated Assam duo Trisha Gogoi and Gargee Goswami 11-4, 11-6, and 11-0, the release added.
