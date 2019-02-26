Sonowal launches PRANAM Commission to protect parents of govt

Sarbananda Tuesday launched the PRANAM Commission, a panel set up to look after the issues concerning a brought in for protection of parents of employees.

The Parents Responsibility and Norms for Accountability and Monitoring (PRANAM) Bill, stated to be the first-of-its-kind in the country, is an effort to protect elderly parents of government employees in their times of need, said.

"We have ensured that no employee can ignore their elderly parents and unmarried differently abled siblings. The PRANAM is an effort from the state government to protect them and give them financial security," the said.

He, however, said it would be better if this Bill did not require to be implemented.

PRANAM Bill, which was approved by the state cabinet last year, makes it mandatory for employees to look after their parents and unmarried differently abled siblings who do not have their own sources of income.

As per the Bill, if the gets a complaint that parents of a state government employee is being ignored, then 10 or 15 per cent of the employee's salary will be deducted by the government and paid to the parents or differently abled siblings.

Speaking on the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma said this Bill would benefit 8 lakh parents of 4 lakh state government employees.

Employees of private companies and the central government working in the state would also be covered by the Bill at a later stage, he said.

The also handed over appointment letters to V B Pyarelal and Commissioners Dr and of the PRANAM Commission.

