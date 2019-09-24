CMRS to inspect metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor on Sep 25

The over 4.2 km-long Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro will be inspected for safety on September 25 paving the way for its opening, officials said on Tuesday.

Trial runs on the section had begun a few months ago.

This section consists of three stations - Dwarka (interchange with Blue Line), Nangli and Najafgarh.

Of the three stations in this corridor, Dwarka and Nangli are elevated ones, while Najafgarh station is underground.

"Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Janak Kumar Garg will inspect the 4.295-km Dwarka-Najafgarh section of Delhi Metro on Wednesday," a senior DMRC official said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had earlier said that the corridor is being extended by another 1.18 km till Dhansa Stand which is slated for completion by December 2020.

"During the trial runs, the interaction of the metro train with physical infringements (civil structure) were checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train on the track," the DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro's total operational network at present stands at over 343 km, with multiple corridors and 250 stations having its footprints in various cities neighbouring Delhi.

An average of about 28 lakh commuters use the Delhi Metro every day.

