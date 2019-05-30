Coach Spalletti leaves Inter Milan

has left Inter Milan, the club announced on Thursday.

" is no longer head of the first team," Inter said in a statement.

"The club wishes to thank for his work and the results achieved together."



Spalletti sealed berth for a second consecutive year on the final day of season Sunday.

Former and Chelsea is reported to have already agreed a three-year deal to replace the 60-year-old Spalletti, who moved to the San Siro mid-2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)