Coal India arms CCL, BCCL to contribute Rs 1.75 cr to family of Pulwama martyr Vijay Soreng

Coal arms CCL and Monday announced contributing about Rs 1.75 crore to the family of CRPF jawan from who was martyred in Pulwama, Jammu &

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in Pulwama on February 14 when a terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a bus carrying them.

Both Ltd (CCL) and Ltd (BCCL) are based out of

"CCL and BCCL, both subsidiaries of Coal India, have jointly decided to contribute about Rs 1.75 crore to the family of brave martyred of Jharkhand," CCL said in a statement.

In a meeting, "It was unanimously decided that an amount of Rs 200 will be contributed by every employee ie both executives and non-executives of CCL. The said amount will be deducted from their salary of February itself to be paid in March 2019," the statement said.

It added that a similar decision was also taken in

Earlier, CCL Gopal Singh, who is also in the charge of CMD of BCCL, placed a wreath on the martyr's body at Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi, before it was sent to his home district Gumla.

CCL has a manpower of 39,581, as on January 1, while the staff strength of is 46,344.

