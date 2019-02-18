'SC order has brought relief&solace to people and those killed

Welcoming the order, setting aside the NGT directive to reopen the plant, an activist of the movement against the copper unit said it has brought 'relief and solace' to people in Tuticorin.

Those in favour of the company being reopened however said they would collectively move the as per the avenues made available by the top court.

Anti- movement activist said people were relieved on hearing about the decision.

"It is a big relief and solace for the people and family members of those people who lost their lives during the agitation. I saw quite a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Tuticorin. We welcome the Supreme Court's decision,"she said.

said the had stood its ground during the movement and should now bring the matter to its logical conclusion.

"It has to initiate criminal proceedings against the company, besides making them clean up the entire place and provide compensation to all those affected," she said.

Contractors Association S Thiagarajan said it was an "unexpected decision".

"We are all locals and have not experienced anything like what has been alleged. There are townships in the vicinity. If there was an issue, do you think people would reside there?. None expected such a decision. We will collectively approach Madras High Court," he said.

Vice Peer Mohammed said industry was essential for any state or country for development.

"We expected a favourable judgement. The company should have initially approached the High Court, instead of directly going to the Now we will move the High Court as per the directions," he said.

Mohammed, who is involved in logistics and of copper, rock phosphate and coal to the plant, said those dependent on the plant have suffered a lot.

The Monday refused to allow reopening of Vedanta's Sterlite plant, which was at the centre of massive protests over pollution concerns, but granted it liberty to approach the high court against the state government's order to shut it down.

It allowed Tamil Nadu's appeal against the NGT order only on grounds of maintainability and said the tribunal has no jurisdiction to order reopening of the plant.

The court was hearing a plea by the seeking a direction to Tamil Nadu Board to implement the NGT order, which had set aside the government's decision to close the plant.

At least 13 people were killed and several injured on May 22 last year when police had opened fire on a huge crowd of people, protesting against environment pollution being allegedly caused by the factory.

The had, on May 28, ordered the state board to seal and "permanently" close the group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

