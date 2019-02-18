Argentina seeks Indian investments to boost economic cooperation

South American nation Monday sought investments from in areas including and tourism with a view to boost economic bilateral ties.

Argentine said his country is investing heavily to create world-class infrastructure.

"You are most welcome in If we work together, then potential is endless. I invite you," he said here at India- Business Forum meet, organised by CII.

Macri said there is potential in areas like agriculture, and tourism.

Speaking at the forum, said there are huge opportunities in both countries to increase bilateral trade.

Argentina is a and "we look forward to increasing cooperation in this," he said adding has huge expertise in IT and pharma sectors.

In agri sector, he said can seek collaboration in

India can get natural resources from the South American nation as India is focusing on boosting manufacturing sector, Prabhu said.

Talking about the India- preferential trade agreement, he said going ahead, both countries can think of alleviating this pact.

is a South American trade bloc comprising Brazil, Argentina, and as full members.

The bilateral trade between India and Argentina stood at USD 2.94 billion in 2017-18 as against USD 3 billion in 2016-17.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)