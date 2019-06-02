Youth stabbed to death in Kota over old enmity

A 19-year-old youth was stabbed to death in Rajasthan's city over old enmity following which five people have been booked for the murder, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night in Gobariya Bawadi in Vishavkarma Nagar area here, they said.

A case of murder has been registered against five people, however, no arrests have been made so far, station Narendra Pareek said.

The victim Ajay Giri, resident of Gobariya Bawadi, was returning home from his father's liquor shop at 10 pm when the five accused attacked him with sharp weapons and fled, said.

Giri sustained serious injuries on his chest and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the SI said.

Primary investigation revealed past enmity to be the probable cause behind the killing as Giri had a tussle with the accused men a few months ago, he said.

The body was handed over to his family after post-mortem on Sunday morning, the added.

