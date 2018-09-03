Coconut products export increase to Rs 6,448 cr in 2014-18

India's export of has increased to Rs 6,448 crore in value terms during the first four years of the NDA government as against Rs 3,975 crore in the ten years of the UPA, the agriculture ministry said Monday.

A quantum leap in the export of is expected in the near future as the price of is increasingly becoming highly competitive, it said.

The government is promoting coconut product exports by giving 5 per cent incentive under the new Foreign Trade Policy for 2015-20.

"Income earned from export of coconut products was Rs 3,975 crore during 2004-14, which increased to Rs 6,448 crore during 2014-18," the ministry said in a statement.

With the government's efforts, has started exporting to Malaysia, and Till last year, used to import from these countries, it said.

Besides, for the first time, is exporting large quantities of dry coconut to US and European countries, it added.

According to the ministry's data, the annual coconut production of India is 2437.80 crore and the productivity is 11,616 coconuts per hectare.

The crop is cultivated in 20.98 lakh hectare. The crop contributes Rs 34,100 crore to the GDP. More than one crore people depend on this crop for their livelihood.

