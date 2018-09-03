Student petitions Collector on encroachments in front of house

A school student on Monday petitioned the for the fourth time in a row seeking his intervention to remove encroachments on the pathway to his house here.

The eighth standard student Navaneethakrishnan, who had petitioned the T N Hariharan thrice earlier, told reporters here that he had submitted a memorandum to the district administration in this connection.

A student of the government high school, said he had sought action against those who had allegedly encroached upon the pathway and started constructing a building thereby blocking access to his house.

Moreover, he alleged that some people had disconnected power supply to his house to harass him and his family members.

Despite the earlier petitions, the authorities had failed to take action, he alleged.

His parents had also lodged a complaint with the police, but to no avail, said.

said he was not able to attend his classes for the last one month, as he had to submit petitions to the administration, hoping for justice.

