Cold, foggy morning in Delhi, light rain expected

Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Monday with the minimum settling at 11.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average.

A department said cloudy skies will prevail ahead in the day with very light rain or thundershowers expected in some parts. The city has received 0.2 mm rainfall in past 24 hours.

Relative humidity in the national capital was 89 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius, the said.

On Sunday, it was 22.7 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the average, while the minimum was two degrees below the average at 11.5 degrees

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)