/ -- GPX Pvt Ltd, one of India's industry-leading providers of premium carrier-neutral data centers, today announced support for Cloud's Dedicated Interconnect, a service from Cloud that allows customers to connect to Cloud Platform globally. With Dedicated Interconnect, customers can now choose GPX to provide connectivity from their Uptime certified Tier-IV facility, located in Mumbai, to the nearest Google edge point of presence.

Today, customers located in GPX's can easily establish enterprise-grade connections to Platform. Customers with equipment located in their own office or can also easily obtain private connections to through the multiple choice of available carriers at GPX

Manoj Paul, MD, GPX comments, "We are proud to announce the combined value proposition of our Tier-IV and Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect services now being available at GPX Existing users of Google Cloud services in will benefit from Dedicated Interconnect being available at GPX Mumbai, so they can easily transfer large amounts of data between networks cost effectively."



About GPX:Incorporated in August 2002, GPX develops and operates next generation, private, in emerging, but fast-growing commercial markets in the African and markets. GPX's data centers are thriving carrier-neutral ecosystems, and home to the largest carriers, content providers, cloud service providers, and companies. For more information, please visit

