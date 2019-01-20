Cold, foggy Sunday morning in Delhi

It was a cold and foggy morning in the national capital on Sunday, with the minimum settling at 7 degrees Celsius.

A cover of moderate fog enveloped the city, with visibility dropping to 400 metres at Safdarjung, at 8.30 am, said a

The has forecast generally cloudy sky later in the day with the maximum hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.

Saturday was the warmest day in January this year at 25.9 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity at 8.30 in the morning was 97 per cent.

A said 10 north bound trains, including Unchahar Express, Brahmputra Mail, Kaifiyat Express, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath, were running late due to fog, with average delay of 203 hours.

