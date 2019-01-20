Coffee clash brewing in China: startup Luckin takes on Starbucks

When came to two decades ago it promised to open a new store every 15 hours. Now a homegrown rival, Luckin Coffee, plans to build a every three and a half hours to dethrone the US giant.

The Chinese upstart is burning through millions of dollars to lure customers with steep discounts, challenging Starbucks' dominance by targeting office workers and students who prefer to have their on-the-go or delivered to their doorstep.

While and British rival Costa offer lounging spaces for people to work or meet friends, most Luckin outlets are more like "delivery kitchens".

The shops are no bigger than a studio apartment, with no tables, display counters or even cash registers because all payments are made using

Luckin's no-frills approach means consumers pay about a third less for a cup compared to other global brands. A tall-sized latte costs 31 yuan (around $5) at Starbucks, but only 24 yuan at Luckin.

Customers who walk into one of Luckin's blue-and-white outlets need only spend a few minutes there -- to scan a code and pay for their that has been pre-ordered through the company's app.

"I like the convenience, there are no long queues, or having to sit alone while your is brewed," said Yu Qian, a in "The coffee itself is a little sweeter, more like the sweet milk tea that is popular in China".

Luckin's aggressive strategy mirrors tactics used by other Chinese startups that have dislodged Western brands from one of the world's top consumer markets.

"The big advantage for us of having pickup stores versus the big stores is that in terms of rental costs, we pay significantly less than our competitors," Luckin's chief strategy officer, Reinout Schakel, told AFP.

After only a year in business, the company announced plans earlier this month to open 2,500 outlets by the end of the year, which would push its total store strength to 4,500. By comparison, has some 3,600 stores across the country.

The US behemoth has an 80 percent stake in China's $3.4 billion coffee shop market, according to research group

But Schakel sees room for growth.

Chinese consumers currently drink just four to five cups of coffee per year, compared to about 300 cups in neighbouring or South Korea, which were also traditionally tea drinking markets, he said.

is Starbucks' fastest-growing and second biggest market after the

Its Roastery in Shanghai, which opened in late 2017, is the company's biggest store in the world.

But it was a latecomer to China's

The Seattle-based company partnered with Chinese firm Alibaba's delivery service ele.me only after Luckin started eating into its market share in July.

"Our delivery service today covers more than 2,000 stores across 30 cities, within three months of its launch," Derek Ng, for Starbucks China, told AFP.

Competition has also prompted Starbucks to focus on its more upmarket brand of rarer coffees from around the world, said Hu Yuwan, an at in

But the US chain has recently started doing discounts, Hu said, adding the coffee rivalry reminded her of the discount wars between and its local rival Didi Chuxing, which later dislodged the American from the Chinese market.

Schakel -- who is also Luckin's -- says the startup can afford to burn money to grab market share over the next few years.

"Are we competing with Starbucks? Probably to some extent. We don't care whether the demand is coming from new coffee drinkers or from drinkers," he said.

Luckin's caffeine-fuelled expansion has been funded by investors including Centurium Capital, a private equity fund founded by the former of Warburg Pincus, and GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund.

The company raised about $400 million in two rounds of funding last year and says it has been valued at $2.2 billion, making it the first coffee unicorn to come out of China.

Schakel declined to comment on rumours that Luckin was seeking a listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

But China's landscape is littered with start-ups that have gone belly-up after bleeding money on discounts and

"Am I worried whether we are going to go down that path? Absolutely not," Schakel said.

"Even if we sell our products at a discount at the right scale (it can) be profitable".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)