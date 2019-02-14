Commercial coal mining auctions may not take place soon: Official

for commercial may not take place soon as the country is entering the election mode, said a

The statement comes amid resistance from the trade unions operating in the sector against commercial

"With the nation almost entering the election mode, I think it will be difficult to hear anything soon. Maybe, after a couple of months, we will be able to make bigger progress in this area (commercial auction)," said Ashish Upadhyaya, joint secretary,

He was speaking during a conference on the coal sector organised by here.

"When the policy (on commercialisation) came....labours and workforce, who are important stakeholders in this industry, had apprehensions; fear that the conditions of pre-nationalisation will come back. So, it was necessary for the government to allay those fears... Had a constant interaction, dialogue and convinced them that ultimately, privatisation will be in favour of everyone," he said.

"Gradually, that consensus building has taken place and soon, maybe, we will have some decision on it but now timing is also an important factor," he said.

Last year, the Indian National Trade Union (INTUC)-affiliated (INMF) threatened to observe a strike at Ltd (CIL) to protest against commercial mining by private companies.

In a major reform in the coal sector since its nationalisation in 1973, the government last year allowed private companies to mine the fossil fuel for commercial use, ending the monopoly of state-owned CIL.

Announcing the decision taken by the (CCEA), had said the reform is expected to bring efficiency in the coal sector by moving from an era of monopoly to competition.

The CCEA, chaired by Narendra Modi, had in February 2018 approved the methodology for of coal mines/ blocks for sale of coal under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The opening up of commercial coal mining for the private sector is the most-ambitious coal sector reform since the nationalisation of the sector in 1973, the said.

is estimated to have coal reserves of up to 300 billion tonne.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)