Polish tech support for Deocha Pachami coal block in Bengal

Deocha Pachami block in Birbhum, the largest in Asia, is set to get technical support from experts in Poland, who have assured to remove all operational hurdles that might come in the way of the black gold.

Power Minister said Polish companies have expressed interest to study the block, which has a 500-metre-thick layer of overburden (an outer surface covering the seams).

"A high-level Polish delegation was in city to attend the fifth Global Business Summit. I had a detailed meeting with a team and they have agreed to study the Deocha Pachami block.

"They claimed that they would be able to handle the problems and begin work as soon as possible," he told

is the sole allottee of Deocha Pachami, which has an estimated reserve of 2.1 billion tones.

The overburden above the coal assets turned out to be one of the key reasons for six shareholder states - Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Punjab, and - and public sector undertaking to exit the block, questioning its viability.

However, recently said that despite the allotment, the Centre was reluctant in handing over the block to Bengal.

According to the estimates, investments worth Rs 12,000-15000 crore would be required in developing the block, which may help create one lakh jobs and in the area.

An SPV (special purpose vehicle) - - Bengal Birbhum Coal Company Ltd - - is already in place to execute the project.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)