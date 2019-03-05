Commission formed to formulate guidelines to identify

The Tuesday constituted a commission to prepare guidelines to identify beneficiaries in the economically backward among the forward communities, who are to come under the ambit of reservation.

Briefing reporters after the cabinet meething, Chief Minister said the two member commission, to be headed by retired K Sasidharan Nair, has been asked to submmit its recommendations in three months. "The commission has been asked to submit its report in three months and we want to implement it in a speedy manner", he said.

The ruling Left front, in its manifesto, had made it clear that it would intervene to help the economically weaker persons in the forward communities, Vijayan said.

The Centre has also made it clear in its notification that state governments need to prepare necessary guidelines to ensure the benefits of reservation reach the economically weaker sections in the forward communites.

"To ensure that the financially weak in the forward communities get the benefits of reservation, the cabinet today decided to constitute a commission to chalk out guidelines to identify the beneficiaries".

The had in 2017 decided to provide reservation to economically backward sections in forward communities in appointments to five Devaswom boards.

The cabinet also decided to to follow the 2018-19 Abkari policy for foreign liquour and toddy in the 2019-20 fiscal as well.

